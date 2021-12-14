Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 59.57 ($0.79).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLW. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.86) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.86) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.93) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 79 ($1.04) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 42.21 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £604.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.52.

In other news, insider Sheila Khama purchased 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £3,393.60 ($4,484.74). Also, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($599.55).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

