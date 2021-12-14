Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Price Target Increased to 21.20 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 17.10 to 21.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TKHVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC raised Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

TKHVY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. 380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

