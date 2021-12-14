Tutti Frutti Market Capitalization Achieves $54,003.46 (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $54,003.46 and $4,074.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00197894 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

