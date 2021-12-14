Ubex Market Capitalization Achieves $49.34 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 5,427% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $49.34 million and $12,722.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 3,721.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 15,051,336.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,495.82 or 0.00151601 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8,525,097.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 19,282.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1,144.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2,362.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00001837 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

