UChain (UCN) Price Tops $0.0001

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, UChain has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One UChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a total market cap of $30,396.01 and $3,873.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00201129 BTC.

About UChain

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

