UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.58

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.58 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 191113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 134.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 133.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069,377 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $806,729,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $769,807,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

