Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGP. Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of UGP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 79,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,010. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

