Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $45.73 on Major Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Unifty has a market cap of $67.48 million and $2.97 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifty has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $45.73 or 0.00095296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.98 or 0.07914092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,986.46 or 0.99992533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00052799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,451 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

