Uniphar (LON:UPR) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 378 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 378 ($5.00). Approximately 173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($5.02).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 368.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 334.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Uniphar Company Profile (LON:UPR)

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

