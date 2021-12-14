United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $346.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $348.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.