United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 1,215 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,425,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

