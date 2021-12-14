Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stake Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 2,100.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 646,123 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.40% of Univar Solutions worth $16,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,360,000 after buying an additional 2,427,871 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,360,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 970,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 111.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after buying an additional 828,442 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

