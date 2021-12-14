UnlimitedIP One Day Trading Volume Hits $134,623.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $134,623.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00198780 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.