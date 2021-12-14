Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.43 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for $14.96 or 0.00031944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $149.63 million and $5.43 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00201129 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

