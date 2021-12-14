Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,660. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

