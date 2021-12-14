Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stake Lessened by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 1.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.91. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,214. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $194.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.36.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

