Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 515,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,546,189 shares.The stock last traded at $65.91 and had previously closed at $66.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

