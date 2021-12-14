Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Ballentine Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 33.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $977,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $237.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.58 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

