Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $206.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.78 and its 200 day moving average is $200.66. The company has a market cap of $179.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.