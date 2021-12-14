Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.13 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.13 ($0.33). 1,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 37,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.11 ($0.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44. The stock has a market cap of £9.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.59.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

