Versarien (LON:VRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.60

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.60 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.60 ($0.33), with a volume of 422865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.68 ($0.34).

The company has a market cap of £47.76 million and a PE ratio of -5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.39.

Versarien Company Profile (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

