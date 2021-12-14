VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 215.4% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CEY opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.64% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

