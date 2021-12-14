Vid Price Reaches $0.0861 on Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, Vid has traded down 61.7% against the dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $13.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid coin can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038192 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00198550 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,597,771 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

