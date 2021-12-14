VideoCoin Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $56.51 million and $108,405.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,302,773 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.