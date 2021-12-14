Vidya 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $216,256.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Vidya has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $216,256.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidya has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00037933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00197419 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,768,014 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

