VIG Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. VIG has a market cap of $604,203.69 and approximately $89.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000191 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,578,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

