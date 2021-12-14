Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 131,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

VINP traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 256,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.29.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 44.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.75%.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

