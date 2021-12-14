Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 14.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VWE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, CEO Patrick A. Roney purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Berner III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 10.63 per share, with a total value of 106,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,050 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $167,499,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,113,000 after acquiring an additional 298,429 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $9,833,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $8,950,000.

VWE stock opened at 10.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

