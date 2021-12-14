Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.34. 55,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,353,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 81.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

