Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

NYSE NFJ traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 237,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,641. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $91,615.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

