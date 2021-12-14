Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Insider Michael Kirban Buys 25,000 Shares

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) insider Michael Kirban purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

COCO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,681. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COCO shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.