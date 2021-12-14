Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 1,214,283,441.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213,166.08 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.31 or 0.99685639 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1,581,779,045.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars.

