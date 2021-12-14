Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Shares Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. 8,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.35 to C$5.15 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, Director Francis Nelson Shen acquired 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$113,750.91. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$113,750.91.

Vitalhub Company Profile (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

