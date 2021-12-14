VNX (VNXLU) Market Capitalization Tops $10.03 Million

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 3,058.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One VNX coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VNX has traded 2,109.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNX has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $257,020.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VNX Profile

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

