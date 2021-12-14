Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Down 19.1% This Week

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $38,359.46 and $2,253.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.