W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $38,952,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 509,290 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $30,262,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

