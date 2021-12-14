WABnetwork 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 52.5% lower against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $81,526.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00037933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00197419 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

