Wagerr Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,960.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $1,960.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003806 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.82 or 0.00426705 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 225,154,243 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

