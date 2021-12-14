Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Hits $122.82 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001320 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $122.82 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00187195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00022421 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.17 or 0.00555623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058253 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

