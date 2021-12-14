Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Watsco by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after buying an additional 179,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Watsco by 14,702.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 413.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 100,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 805.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.03. 1,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a 52 week low of $219.65 and a 52 week high of $317.45.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

