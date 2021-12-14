Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $307.19

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $307.19 and last traded at $307.19, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $307.19.

The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.37.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

