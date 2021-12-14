WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys 3,499 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $658.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $641.49 and its 200 day moving average is $618.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

