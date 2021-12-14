WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 7.6% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $392.26 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

