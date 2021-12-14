Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Burlington Stores (BURL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) recently:
- 11/29/2021 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/24/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $354.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $360.00 to $368.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $316.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $382.00 to $364.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:BURL traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.08. 650,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $231.53 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.87.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
