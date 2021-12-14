Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Burlington Stores (BURL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) recently:

11/29/2021 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $354.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $360.00 to $368.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $316.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $382.00 to $364.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BURL traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.08. 650,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $231.53 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

