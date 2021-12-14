Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH):

12/6/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

12/3/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

12/1/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

11/16/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

11/15/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

11/3/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

10/22/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:AMH traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,557. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

