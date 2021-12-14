Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Trading Down 6.5%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 60,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,476,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Get Weidai alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weidai by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weidai by 81.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Weidai during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.