WELL (WELL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19,924.00

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. One WELL coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. WELL has a total market cap of $17.52 million and $19,924.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WELL has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

