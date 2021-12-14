Wells Fargo & Company Increases Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $340.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.60.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH opened at $292.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.66 and a 200-day moving average of $284.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $100,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $63,750,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,982 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.