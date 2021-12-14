Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,380 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 132,345 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,378 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $244,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $339.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.88. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

