Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after buying an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after buying an additional 710,044 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 over the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.77.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

